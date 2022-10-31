IISc Offers Online PG Advanced Certification Course in AI and MLOps

One of the top educational institutes in India and the world’s best research university based on citations per faculty in the latest QS world university rankings 2023 — the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore is offering postgraduation courses in AI and MLOps.

The PG Level Advanced Certification programme in AI and MLOps is aimed at creating a talent pool in the industry with increasing industry demand. The advanced certificate programme will be offered jointly by TalentSprint - an ed-tech platform and IISc Bangalore.

The programme aims at helping tech professionals learn how to build and deploy AI/ML models at scale. By the end of this programme, participants will be able to perform several tasks that include designing an end-to-end ML production system, building data pipelines, establishing data lifecycle, applying techniques to manage modelling resources, using analytics to handle the fairness of ML models, implement feature engineering, deliver deployment pipelines for model serving, claims a joint statement by the education platforms.

Advertisement

According to Prof. Deepak Subramani, Program Coordinator and Assistant Professor in the Department of Computational and Data Sciences at IISc, “This is the first time such a comprehensive AI and MLOps programme is being offered in India. Besides learning how to design AI/ML models for development, identify gaps in creating and scaling AI/ML models, evaluate and improve deployment, this programme will open up excellent career acceleration opportunities to professionals. Our pedagogy focuses equally on understanding AI and MLOps from behind the scenes and using tools."

This programme is designed for professionals having at least two years of work experience and currently working in the domain of AI/ML, Data science, DevOps, Software development, IT Ops, or those exploring building their career in AI and MLOps.

Advertisement

The programme is divided into eight modules, which span over a nine-month executive programme, followed by a campus visit to IISc. The pedagogy includes live interactive sessions, case studies, hands-on labs, mini projects and capstone projects supported by IISc faculty and industry experts.

The programme will be taught by a team of leading researchers and experts led by Professor Deepak Subramani and Professor Sashikumaar Ganesan.

Advertisement

The application fee of Rs 1,000 will be applicable and a three-day IISc campus visit of Rs 6,000 per day is to be borne by participants. The programme fee of Rs 3,50,000 will be applicable, however, candidates can pay it in a 12-month fee with zero per cent EMI.

Read all the Latest Education News here