IISC Recruitment: 76 Administrative Assistant Posts on Offer, Salary up to Rs 69,100

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Banglore released an advertisement for the hiring of Administrative Assistant vacancies through direct recruitment. A total of 76 numbers of posts are on offer in the department.

Interested candidates can fill out the application by January 6 (11.55 pm). Online applications are available on the official website of the IISc- cdn.digialm.com.

Vacancy

As per the notification, IISc has 76 vacancies out of which 31 are reserved for UR candidates, 12 for SC, 05 for ST, 20 for OBC, and 08 for EWS.

Eligibility

Education Qualification- Aspirants must have a Bachelor’s Degree with an aggregate of 50 per cent of marks.

Age- The age bar for candidates is 26, as of the closing date of receipt of the application.

How to fill out the application form

Step 1- Go to the official website iisc.ac.in

Step 2- Click on the Careers page under Position Open.

Step 3- Look around for the option ‘Recruitment for the position of Administrative Assistant’.

Step 4- A new page will open with the registration form and instructions.

Step 5- Fill out all the details and documents.

Step 6- Cross check all the details before submitting the application fee.

Step 7- Click on the submit button for the final submission.

Step 8- Save and take a printout for future use.

Application fee

Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PWD, Ex-Servicemen, Transgender, and Women have to pay a processing fee of Rs. 50. Other candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs.450 and a processing fee of Rs. 50. Fees once paid shall not be refunded or re-adjusted under any circumstances.

Salary

The salary range for the post of an Administrative Assistant is between Rs. 21700 to 69100. Additionally, the posts carry the usual allowances at par with those admissible under IISc rules in the respective pay scale.

Candidates can visit the website and portal of the Institute for updates regarding the recruitment status. Shortlisted candidates will be invited for further process via email. The institute will not call them separately.

