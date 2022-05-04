IISER Admissions 2022: Applications for BS-MS Entrance Exam from Today After Being Deferred 3 Times

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) is scheduled to start the admission process for its integrated BS-MS programme — IAT 2022 — after postponing it three times. The institute had previously decided to commence the registrations from April 25, which they later changed to April 29. It has then been postponed to May 4.

Once the application is live, aspirants will be able to apply online on the official website at iiseradmission.in. The application deadline has not been mentioned by IISER although the entrance exam is set to take place on July 3 from 2 to 5 pm. The entrance exam will be held for admissions to all the institute’s branches — Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tirupati.

IISER Admission Test 2022: Eligibility criteria

The candidate must be an Indian national, or a Person of Indian Origin (PIO), or an Indian Overseas Citizen (OCI). The applicant must have completed class 12 from a board accredited by the Council of Boards of School Education in India in 2021 or 2022 in the science stream. Those from general, OBC, and OBC-NCL (Non-Creamy Layer) categories must have received at least 60 per cent in aggregate in class 12, while those from the SC, ST and PwD categories must have got at least 55 per cent in aggregate.

IISER Admission Test 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official IISER 2022 website

Step 2: Go to the IISER registration 2022 link

Step 3: Fill out the IISER 2022 application form using required credentials

Step 4: Upload documents, submit the application fee

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the filled application form.

IISER Admission Test 2022: Exam pattern

The admission test will be held for a duration of three-hour. It is a computer-based exam featuring questions from math, physics, chemistry, and biology. IISER has changed the marking of IAT 2022. For this year, students will receive three marks for each correct response, while 0.75 marks will be withheld for each wrong answer. The NCERT syllabus of classes 11 and 12 will be used for the test. Aspirants are advised to keep an eye on the official website of IISER in order to stay up to date.

