IISER Admissions for Integrated BS-MS Programmes Begin, All You Need to Know

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) will commence the registration process for its admission test — IAT 2022 from today, April 29. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website, iiseradmission.in. The last date to apply is May 20. The exam is conducted for five BS-MS programmes to the IISERs.

The IISER 2022 admission test will be held on Sunday, July 3 in a single slot between 2 pm to 5 pm. It was earlier scheduled to be held on June 12. The entrance exam will be valid for all of the institute’s branches — Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tirupati.

IISER Admissions 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must be an Indian national or PIO or OCI. They must have passed class 12 or equivalent with science stream in 2021 or 2022 from any board recognized by Council of Boards of School Education in India (COBSE). Candidates belonging to general, OBC and OBC-NCL categories must have scored at least 60 per cent marks in aggregate in class 12 while those belonging to SC, ST and PwD must have a scored minimum of 55 per cent marks in aggregate.

IISER Admissions 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of IISER

Step 2: Click on the IISER admission test registration 2022 link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials

Step 4: Upload documents, pay the application fee

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the filled application form.

IISER Admissions 2022: Application fees

The application fees is Rs 2000 for general, OBC and OBC-NCL category candidates while it is Rs 1000 for reserved category candidates.

IISER Admissions 2022: Exam Pattern

The admission test is a three-hour computer-based exam consisting of questions from mathematics, physics, chemistry, and biology. It will be held in nearly 150 cities/towns across India. IISER has changed the marking scheme this year. For each correct answer, students will be awarded three marks. For each incorrect answer, 0.75 marks will be deducted. The NCERT syllabus is followed for the exam. Those who clear the exam will be called for counselling.

