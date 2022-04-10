IISER Kolkata Issues Statement After PhD Student Kills Self, Says Loss to Scientific Community

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Kolkata has issued a statement after Subhadip Roy, an Integrated PhD student of the Department of Physical Sciences (DPS) was found dead inside the institute’s laboratory in West Bengal’s Nadia district last week. “In Subhadip Roy, we lost a dynamic student. His loss was a loss to the entire scientific community," the statement said. The institute added that it had formed an internal committee to investigate the matter.

“IISER deeply regrets the tragic demise of Mr Subhadip Roy, an Integrated PhD student of the Dept of Physical Sciences (DPS). We would like to share a statement prepared by DPS which represents the views of the institute," it tweeted.

Advertisement

After Subhadip’s mother registered an FIR with the Haringhata police station, they began an investigation and a note was found in which the victim had raised allegations of negligence against a professor under whom he was pursuing his integrated PhD programme. The 29-year-old student was doing his thesis research under the supervision of Prof Chiranjib Mitra.

The institute has said that the professor completed his PhD from Tata Institute of Fundamental Research and post doctorate from Cambridge University. He had earlier supervised five PhD students from his laboratory since he joined IISER. “There has been no record of any charges of abuse or harassments against Prof Mitra, earlier, from any of his past students or currently existing students," reads the official statement by the institute.

It added that the IISER Kolkata wants the investigation to be done in a “fair and impartial manner, based on evidence and facts" and has asked not to spread any misinformation and rumors.

Subhadip had joined IISER Kolkata in 2014 after completing his BSc degree. Following the completion of his master’s degree from the institute, he began his thesis research for his PhD degree. He was a senior research fellow of the CSIR. He had three first or lead author publications with his supervisor Prof Mitra and was involved in the development of a state-of-the-art laboratory for quantum information processing and setup of a pulsed ESR.

Advertisement

As per an earlier statement by IISER Kolkata, “On Monday around 11am, some students found the door of the laboratory locked from inside. When security guards broke open the door they found the student lying on the floor. His face had turned black. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors said he had died several hours ago." It added that the death of the student looks like a case of poisoning, however, the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.