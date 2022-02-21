IIT BHU Alumnus Donates Rs 5 crore to Set-up School of Decision Sciences and Engineering

The Indian Institute of Technology Banaras Hindu University (IIT-BHU) alumnus Naresh C Jain, has donated Rs 5 crore to establish the infrastructure of IIT (BHU)’s new school of engineering. It will offer a master of technology and a PhD programme in decision sciences and engineering with emphasis on practical learning and applied research.

The focus will be on four research areas including logistics and supply chain management, manufacturing systems engineering, healthcare systems management, and agribusiness management.

This school will train the technical manpower of this institute and beyond, in all aspects of people and process management by having dedicated faculties with an enabling course curriculum that provides layered learning experiences. The new school will bear Jain’s name as the Naresh C Jain School of Decision Sciences and Engineering.

A graduate of IIT (BHU) (MEC ‘67), a prolific philanthropist and founder of Diamond Express Car Wash, Inc, Jain says, “Thanks to Jain’s tremendous contribution, this new school will be closer to achieving its objectives of engaging in cutting-edge research in the areas of technology and management of Decision Sciences and Engineering including organizing national and international seminars, establishing state-of-art laboratories, and much more."

“There is no better education I could have received than the one I received at IIT (BHU), which was called Banaras Engineering College (BENCO) when I graduated in 1967. I was fortunate to get a full scholarship at BENCO which included tuition fee, room and board. I feel indebted to Indian taxpayers who paid for my education. Now I feel obligated to pay back my debt to my alma mater. I’m confident that we will achieve our mission for the School of Decision Sciences and Engineering, which is to become a global leader in producing excellent decision makers with professional integrity and values who will contribute to the progress of the society," Jain added.

“Naresh Jain is a long-time supporter of IIT (BHU) and would send funds to students in need at the Institute via Western Union, when the IIT (BHU) Foundation did not exist. He is one of our most accomplished alumni and the binding force behind this Foundation. With this gift, we’ve secured half of the funding we need for the infrastructure of this new school. He is demonstrating not just loyalty and support for his alma mater, but a true belief in the mission and vision of this new school and everything it will do to help leaders of the future," said Arun Tripathi (MEC ‘97), President of the IIT (BHU) Foundation.

