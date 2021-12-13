IIT-BHU Placements: 1155 Students Placed During Phase 1, Highest Offer at Rs 2.05 crore

A total of 1155 students from the 2021-22 batch of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) BHU received placement offers during the first 10 days of the placement drive at the university. According to the university, of the total number of students who have been placed, 35 students have bagged international offers with the highest package being Rs 2.05 crore from Uber.

As of now, 309 companies have recruited students from IIT (BHU). The highest package received in the domestic sector is 45 lakh per annum. As many as 33 students have been placed at Rakuten. Uber and Weathernews gave offers to one student each respectively.

There has been a significant increase in the placement rate as last year only 219 companies offered 706 jobs in the first 10 days of placements, claims the university.

Some of the other companies that provided placements include Indeed, Zeta, Microsoft SWE, Oracle, Harness.io, AQR Capital, Confluent, Rippling, MindTickle, Plutus SDE, Graviton SDE, Micron International, Sprinklr PE/PSE, Codenation, Uber, Goldman Sachs, and Google.

The placements have been going on across all the IITs with most of them recording high salary packages this year. Apart from IIT BHU, IIT Guwahati students had received an offer of Rs 2 crore from an international company on day one of the placements while the top domestic offer was recorded at Rs 1.2 crore.

At IIT Roorkee, the highest package is at Rs 2.15 core. Three students received packages between Rs 1.30 crore to Rs 1.8 crore from India-based companies. A total of 11 students received packages worth more than Rs 1 crore on the first day of the placement.

A total of 176 offers have been made by 34 companies during IIT Madras’ first day of placement. As many as 11 students received international offers. IIT Hyderabad students received 466 offers including 34 international offers from 104 companies during the phase-1 of campus placements. The highest package received is Rs 65 lakh, and the average package is Rs 23 lakh this year.

