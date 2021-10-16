IIT BHU to Conduct Research in Materials Engineering

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has collaborated with Applied Materials India — the Indian subsidiary of Applied Materials — to conduct research in semiconductors. The collaboration will further help equip IIT BHU’s students with strong knowledge and in-depth learnings on advancements in materials engineering, the institute says.

“The research collaboration of IIT BHU and Applied Materials India is an example of our commitment to strong industry-academia relations. The electronics industry is more important to the global economy than ever before," says Professor Pramod Kumar Jain, Director, IIT BHU adding that the collaboration will help foster learning and design programmes that can boost the availability of skilled manpower for the semiconductor industry.

Talking about this collaboration, Srinivas Satya, Country President, and Managing Director, Applied Materials India, said, the collaboration will help boost the industry-academia relationship towards addressing materials engineering challenges in the semiconductor industry. “We also look forward to helping train young engineering students in this exciting field of advanced technology."

Commenting on Applied’s history of industry-academia collaborations, Sujit Jha, Senior Director, Engineering Management, Applied Materials India, said, “Applied has been a pioneer in forging closer ties between the industry and academia in India. In addition to our work in semiconductor research with IIT (BHU), we have established collaborations with other leading institutions over the years in areas including life sciences, AI and Big Data, high-performance computing, flexible electronics, energy storage, specialty coatings and materials engineering."

“Teaming up with Applied Materials India will give IIT (BHU) access to world-class expertise in materials engineering and semiconductor process technology. Previously, Applied Materials India in collaboration with the IIT sponsored characterisation equipment for the institute’s Central Instrument Facility which enabled students to get hands-on experience in structural characterization of materials," IIT BHU said.

