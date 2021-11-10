IIT Bhubaneswar Invites Application for 3-week Winter Internship, College Students can Apply

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneshwar has invited applications for its winter internship in the fields related to basic sciences, earth, ocean and climate sciences, electrical sciences, infrastructure, mechanical sciences, humanities, social sciences, and management and minerals, metallurgical and materials engineering. The online application began on October 22 and the last date for submission is November 21 by 11 pm.

Apart from the internship, interested students can avail laboratory and other academic facilities or short-term training at IIT Bhubaneswar. The students must be registered for a degree programme in a government-funded technical institution.

The internship will be held for three weeks from December 6 to 31 via online mode. On completion of the internship, the students will have to submit a report of the work. They will receive a “Training Completion Certificate" as well.

IIT Bhubaneswar Winter Internship: Documents needed

— Recent passport size photograph in JPG format with a dimension of 200×260 px and size of less than 100kb

— Signature in JPG format with a dimension of 300×60 px and size of less than 100kb.

— Transcript in PDF format (size of less than 200kb).

— Resume in PDF format (size of less than 200kb).

— Bonafide certificate in PDF (size of less than 200kb).

— Government-issued identity card in PDF format (size of less than 200kb).

— Mark sheets, certificates, and documents starting from matriculation onwards. The scanned copies must be in PDF format with each size of less than 200kb.

— Any other relevant documents and certificates related to educational and professional experience.

IIT Bhubaneswar Winter Internship: How to apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of IIT Bhubaneshwar

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the “Internship Programme for Winter" link

Step 3. Register using email id and password

Step 4. Log in. Fill in the required details

Step 5. Upload necessary documents. Submit

Step 6. Download and take a printout of the application form for further use

Selected candidates will be required to produce the above documents for verification purposes before the internship begins. “After selection, a hard copy of the application form along with the requisite documents signed by the student should be submitted at the time of joining the internship in the respective Schools of the Institute," IIT Bhubaneshwar said on its official website.

The students selected for the internship may be provided hostel accommodation, if available. Students will have to fill an application form accommodation after being selected for the internship to the Dean of Student Affairs through the faculty supervisor and the HOS for permission. The costs towards food, hostel, and access to other amenities have to be paid by the student.

