IIT Bombay Collaborates With Eros to Develop Automatic Script Generating Tool

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay along with Eros Investments will design and develop Kurosawa, an AI-based tool for automatic script generation. Named after the celebrated Japanese film director Akira Kurosawa, it is a ground-breaking attempt to empower the entertainment industry with cutting-edge technology to generate a full-length feature film script, says the institute.

The software will assist film makers in developing the plot and the script of movies, says Eros adding that IIT Bombay will also create a whitepaper on Kurosawa for academic and research purposes. It will help identify the right genre, output logline, and synopsis and deliver a potentially hit script that can be customized further as required.

In the current phase, Kurosawa can create genre-specific movie plots basis genre(s) and a short 2-3 sentence prompt, said IIT Bombay. It can also create scenes in a standard screenplay format basis a brief description. The machine can learn plot and scene generation from the pre-existing data with minimum human intervention, it added.

Kurosawa is based on the latest deep learning and Natural Language Processing (NLP) technologies. It is led by Prof Pushpak Bhattacharyya, a professor in the computer science and engineering department at IIT Bombay.

Commenting on the occasion, Swaneet Singh, Director, Eros Investments said, “This association between Eros Investments and IIT Bombay is an excellent example of the amalgamation of the left and right brain. Kurosawa is a pioneering and cutting-edge technology that will revolutionize the entertainment sector. The tool will enable scriptwriters to focus on creativity and quality while doing the groundwork for them. This innovation marks a new milestone for Eros Investments that will be used as a case study in the future."

Dean of Research and Development IIT Bombay, Prof. Milind Atrey, added, “Kurosawa will be a huge opportunity to transform the art of storytelling with proficiency and improve efficiency for content creators. We welcome collaboration with Eros investments, led by Prof. Pushpak Bhattacharyya from IIT Bombay, to provide automation to the process of scripting in the entertainment industry. As the outcome of the research, IIT Bombay will also be jointly launching a white paper on Kurosawa that will be used for academic and research purposes, further supporting the upcoming generation looking to make a mark in the industry."

