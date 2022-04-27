IIT Bombay Collaborates with Larsen & Toubro to Conduct Research on Green Hydrogen

Larsen & Toubro (L&T), has signed an agreement with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, (IIT-B) to jointly pursue research and development work in the green hydrogen. The two aims to develop technology in green hydrogen. “Both the institutions have joined hands to contribute towards development of the green hydrogen industry in India and to develop next-generation technology in this emerging field," said IIT Bombay.

“#IITBombay is pleased to announce its partnership with @larsentoubro to develop indigenous & globally competitive technologies in the green hydrogen value chain in India. This collaboration is a significant step towards combating the global climate crisis," the institute tweeted. (sic)

The institute added that the central government, in February 2022, notified the green hydrogen policy aimed at boosting production of green hydrogen and green ammonia to help the nation become a global hub for the environmentally friendly version of the molecule. For countries like India, with its ever-increasing oil and gas import bill, the research and technology will help provide crucial energy security by reducing the overall dependence on imported fossil fuels, it added.

Commenting on the occasion, S N Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD, L&T said, “We are positioning to drive Green Hydrogen economy in India together with our partners." He added, “Our partners and clients are also looking forward to leveraging our capability to reduce costs and industrialise Green Hydrogen. This collaboration with IIT Bombay and its world-class technologists will support the cause of developing indigenous globally competitive technologies and nudge India towards AatmaNirbhar in Green Hydrogen technology."

Speaking on the collaboration, Prof Subhasis Chaudhuri, director, IIT Bombay said, “Given the urgency of the climate crisis and India’s own ambitious target of becoming net zero by 2070, transition from fossil fuel to Green Hydrogen will play a key role in this goal. India’s National Hydrogen Mission is a step in the right direction, and I am confident that our partnership with L&T will result in scalable and cost-effective solutions. IIT Bombay’s endeavour is to contribute significantly to challenges of national importance, and our association with L&T to develop technologies for Green Hydrogen that can make India self-reliant in this space, is one such example."

