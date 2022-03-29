IIT-Bombay Graduate Raj Subramaniam to be New FedEx President, Meet Indian Top Bosses from IIT B

An alumnus from IIT Bombay, Indian-American Raj Subramaniam would be the new Chief Executive Officer of FedEx, according to an announcement made Monday by the US multinational courier delivery giant.

Subramaniam, is one of many Indians to have secured the top position in an internationally renowned firm. Most of the Indian top bosses who are currently headling global corporate giants are from IITs, including Subramaniam who pursued his BTech in chemical engineering from IIT Bombay in 1987, has replaced Frederick W Smith, chairman and CEO, who will step down from this position on June 1. He will now be its executive chairman.

Here is the list of other IIT Bombay graduates who have reached the reputable destinations, many of them are CEOs of big organisations:

Raj Subramaniam a native of Trivandrum, Kerala, did his schooling at Loyola School in Thiruvananthapuram and after completing his BTech degree he moved to get his master’s degree from master’s degree in chemical engineering from Syracuse University in 1989. Subramaniam’s education did not stop here, he also pursued an MBA in Marketing/Finance from the University of Texas at Austin. The 56-year old, who now lives in Memphis, Tennessee, was the president of FedEx Express in Canada and in several other management and marketing roles throughout Asia and the US since he joined FedEx in 1991.

Parag Agrawal is Twitter’s new CEO. He studies at IIT-Bombay after he took admission to Stanford University to pursue a PhD in Computer Science. He also took leadership powers at Microsoft research and Yahoo research.

Bhavish Aggarwal studied for a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science Engineering from IIT-Bombay in 2008. He began his career with Microsoft. In January, he co-founded Ola cabs with Ankit Bhati in Bengaluru

Parul Gupta is a graduate of IIT Bombay in Electrical Engineering. She worked as an Executive Board of IIT Bombay Alumni Association. She is working as a president at Springboard, which is a platform that encourages learning and provides an alternative to the education system.

