IIT Bombay, JSW Group Collaborate to Establish Technology Hub for Steel Manufacturing in India

IIT Bombay collaborated with JSW Group to establish first-of-its-kind, state-of-the-art, JSW Technology Hub in India for steel manufacturing. IIT Bombay has created The Centre of Excellence in Steel Technology (CoEST) through support from the ministry of steel, government of India, and other industry partners. The JSW Technology Hub will be established within the CoEST with the key objective of achieving a rapid expansion of quality steel production while maintaining carbon emissions within the target levels.

“The partnership with IIT Bombay will also allow JSW Group to undertake and intensify R&D efforts in the Steel sector to develop competent capabilities in the area of steel technology for the Indian conglomerate. The JSW Technology Hub will also be the nodal point for JSW Group’s research activities beyond the steel domain," said the institute.

According to the agreement signed between the two organisations, JSW will provide financial and technical support to establish and build the technology hub with state-of-the-art infrastructure to undertake a wide range of R&D for steel manufacturing and its use. IIT Bombay and JSW Group will leverage the JSW Technology Hub to jointly conduct inter-disciplinary research projects and technical activities on various aspects of steel manufacturing and its use.

The technical collaboration allows IIT Bombay and JSW to undertake research and training projects to develop patented industrial applications and solutions. JSW could decide to operationalize as well as commercialize these industrial applications in the future. A Joint Steering Committee will be established with representation from IIT Bombay and JSW Steel. The committee will steer the IITB-JSW Technical collaboration.

IIT Bombay will also establish the Sajjan Jindal Steel Professor Chair to enable focused training and research on new and emerging technologies in steel manufacturing. The institution of this Chair would help IIT Bombay adopt an interdisciplinary, collaborative, synergetic, and translative approach to consistently advance research and address application-oriented demands from the industry, society as well as the government. The Chair would strive to leverage the existing knowledge base and provide a platform for further innovation and scale.

According to Sangita Jindal, Chairperson of JSW Foundation, “Our strategic partnership with IIT Bombay is one-of-its kind industry-academia collaboration for advancement of research in steel manufacturing. This powerful combination will jointly leverage IIT Bombay’s knowledge-rich faculties and JSW’s technical capabilities to develop novel industrial applications for steel manufacturing with focus on low carbon emissions. This partnership will also initiate new academic courses while consolidating existing courses. We will also provide academic and technical leadership in broad areas of research while working towards increasing steel consumption in the country."

According to Prof Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, IIT Bombay, “Our CoEST has a vision to facilitate the Indian steel sector to become a world leader. This agreement with JSW Group will help to further strengthen our efforts in this direction. Through this partnership, we would like to achieve rapid scale-up of quality steel production while enabling India to meet its sustainability goals by keeping carbon emissions within targeted levels."

