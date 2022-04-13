IIT Bombay Launches MA in Research for Humanities Students, Admissions via GATE

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has introduced a new postgraduate programme, Master of Arts by Research (MA Res) under its Department of Humanities and Social Sciences. The course aims to develop ‘research’ skills of the candidates while enabling them to integrate diverse sources of information, learn to read, think and write critically, and learn to apply conceptual, analytical and methodological frameworks.

Beginning from the academic session 2022-23, the course will offer specializations in Human Science, Linguistics, Literature and Performance and Sociology. The first semester of the programme will have four common courses and candidates will be required to select their specialization before the start of semester two.

MA Res will start with an intake capacity of 20 seats and will follow the existing reservation policy of the government. Admission to the programme will be based on a multi-tier selection process that requires mandatory qualification in Paper XH ( Humanities and Social Science) of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible to apply for the MA Res PG course of IIT Bombay, the candidate must have passed a three- or four-year graduation degree with a minimum of 60 per cent marks or equivalent. Candidates belonging to SC/ST and PwD categories, however, have been given a 5 per cent relaxation in the marks criteria.

Candidates must have a valid GATE score/qualification in the GATE-XH paper. Qualification in other GATE papers may be considered if and only the candidate has the required educational background for the programme.

Selection process

Candidates who meet the minimum eligibility criteria including the GATE-XH cut-off declared by the institute at a later stage shall appear for the MA by Research Admissions Test (MAAT-2022). Those who qualify for MAAT 2022 will then be called for a round of personal interviews. The final selection for MA Res will be based on the composite of the MAAT-2022 score, the interview performance and the GATE score

