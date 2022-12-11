IIT Bombay Placements 2022: Over 1,500 Offers Recorded; 25 Offers Over Rs 1 crore

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) has recorded over 1,500 offers as of day nine of campus placements 2022. A total of 1,224 students, including pre-placement offers (PPOs) have accepted their offers.

Students from nations like the United States, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, the Netherlands, and Singapore were offered jobs by a total of 71 foreign firms during the 2022–23 IIT Bombay placement season. Among the 71 offers, students accepted 63 of them. 25 students in total accepted employment offers with salaries exceeding Rs 1 crore annually.

This year, IIT Bombay got registrations from more than 400 domestic and foreign businesses that offered more than 1,100 different job categories. IIT Bombay placements phase one will continue through December 15, 2022. According to official figures, private equity firms have hired more people during this placement season.

American Express, TSMC, Honda Japan, McKinsey & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Morgan Stanley, Sprinklr, and conglomerates like Reliance, Adani, and Tata are some of the top employers this year. On the other hand, GIC Singapore, Bain Capital, and Elevation Capital were the top private equity firms offering employment.

In order to make placements less onerous for students, the institution assigned companies such that each day would include a variety of different sectors. Even when the employers hire them through interactions in-person, remotely, or utilising a hybrid manner, all the students attended the interviews from the same location.

