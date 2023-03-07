IIT Bombay Recruitment 2023: Applications Open For Various Professor Posts, Check Eligibility Criteria

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) is conducting a rolling applications-based recruitment drive. Rolling applications mean that early applicants will have the advantage. The institute is seeking to fill in assistant professor, associate professor, and professor posts for various departments. There is no deadline for the online application process, with the institute evaluating candidatures periodically.

Vacancies

The departments that have vacancies for the three posts include aerospace engineering, bioscience and bioengineering, chemical engineering, chemistry and civil engineering.

Interested candidates can apply for positions in academic centres such as Ashank Desai Centre for Policy Studies, Centre of Studies in Resources Engineering, Centre for Technology Alternatives for Rural Areas, Centre for Urban Science & Engineering, Koita Centre for Digital Health, and Centre for Machine Intelligence and Data Science.

IIT-B is also accepting applications for its branch schools, including IDC School of Design, Desai Sethi School of Entrepreneurship, and Shailesh J Mehta School of Management.

Eligibility Criteria

All candidates must have a PhD with a first-class or equivalent grade in their preceding degree. Applicants must also have an excellent academic record, including publications in reputed journals. For assistant professor grade I, a minimum of three years of post-PhD teaching, research, or professional experience is mandatory. If the candidate does not have the requisite post-doctorate experience but meets the other criteria, they will be eligible for the assistant professor grade II post.

Candidates must have at least six years of post-PhD experience to apply for the position of associate professor. Of these, three years should be at the level of assistant professor grade I or an equivalent level in any institution or industry of repute. For the post of a professor, a candidate must have at least ten years of post-PhD experience, out of which four years should be at the level of associate professor or at an equivalent level in any institution or industry of repute.

Application Process

Interested candidates must first register on the faculty recruitment drive portal. For this, they will have to visit iitb.ac.in. Once registered, candidates can log in to apply for these positions by submitting their resumes, research and teaching statements, and other relevant documents.

