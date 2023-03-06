IIT Bombay Releases Revised Syllabus For UCEED And CEED 2024

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay has revised the syllabus of the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) and the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2024 session. Candidates can check the CEED and UCEED 2024 syllabus on the official websites at ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in, respectively.

Through an official statement, IIT Bombay said that the question papers in CEED and UCEED 2024 will be drafted in a way to test students for open, creative, and inquisitive disposition, ability to think critically, and capacity to comprehend and communicate. The question papers will come in two parts – Part A and Part B.

Part A of the UCEED syllabus will have questions from the following topics:

Advertisement

-Visualisation and spatial reasoning.

-Practical and scientific knowledge.

-Observation and design sensitivity.

-Environment and society.

-Analytical and logical reasoning.

-Language.

-Creativity.

While Part B of the same will have questions about Drawing and Design aptitude. “The topics given above are exhaustive and indicative of the nature of the questions. However, the UCEED may not cover all the topics," reads the official notice.

Part A of the CEED syllabus will have topics the same as the above but only Art and Design knowledge along with Design methods and practices has been included. In Part B of the CEED revised syllabus, there are topics like Drawing, Creativity, Communication, and Problem identification.

The UCEED and CEED 2024 exams will comprise of two parts (Part A and B). Part A will be administered via a computer-based test and will involve three sections such as numerical answer type (NAT) questions, multiple select questions (MSQ), and multiple-choice questions (MCQ).

Read| IIT-B Modifying Under-graduate Curriculum to ‘reduce stress’ on Students

While part B questions of the UCEED 2024 exams will be displayed on the computer and the answers have to be written in the booklet provided by the invigilators. Part B of the UCEED and CEED 2024 exam has to be completed in 60 minutes.

Advertisement

The UCEED is an entrance test that is conducted by IIT Bombay to offer admissions to a bachelor’s course in design. While on the other hand, the CEED entrance exam is held for students seeking admission to the master’s program in design.

Read all the Latest Education News here