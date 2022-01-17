IIT Bombay Student Jumps From 7th Floor, Kills Self

A second-year master’s student at the prestigious IIT Bombay has allegedly committed suicide. The student jumped off from the 7th floor of the campus building. As soon as the hostellers got to know about the student, he was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital where he was declared dead.

According to police, he had jumped off the building at 4:30 am. Police have also found a suicide note from the students’ hostel room. In his note, according to police, the student has mentioned that he was suffering from depression. While he has not held anyone responsible for his death, the investigation is still underway.

The number of students dying by suicide is high in central universities and colleges including IITs and IIMS. Over 100 students had died by suicide in top educational institutes since 2014, Union Minister of Education had informed Lok Sabha. According to the data shared in Parliament, as many as 122 students had killed themselves of which most were from central universities (37). IITs are second with 34 students dying by suicide since 2014. Among IITians, as many as 13 students were from OBC and five from the SC category, according to government data.

>Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

