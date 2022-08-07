IIT Bombay Students Continue Hunger Strike Over fee Hike

Students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay have started a relay hunger strike on Saturday as part of their ongoing protest against the most recent fee increase. The administration claimed that the demonstration was unnecessary because a dialogue had already been started with the students and the tuition increase was justifiable. Meanwhile, students have complained that the administration has threated them and have discouraged them from protesting.

Due of the reunion convocation event on campus for batches that graduated during the pandemic and missed the traditional convocation celebration, the location for the hunger strike had to be relocated twice. Initially, the administration wrote an email to all of the students threatening stern action, such as the removal of hostel access, if the protest disrupted the event in any way.

The administration’s decision to increase fees by about 35 percent, which students have labelled arbitrary, has allegedly infuriated postgraduate students at the institute. This agitation started in early July, when the IIT-B administration first proposed a fee hike of nearly 35 per cent for all their postgraduate programs.

Students have demand an immediate revocation of the recent fee hike. They have also demand revocation of resolution passed by the Board for governors that recommends a 5 pee cent annual fee hike, based on which this particular fee hike was implemented, said a statement released by protesting students, as reported by media outlets. Students have also demanded for inclusion of student representatives in the fee hike committee.

