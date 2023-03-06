Home » News » education-career » IIT Bombay Student's Death: No Caste-based Discrimination, as Per Inquiry Panel; Hints at Academics

IIT Bombay Student's Death: No Caste-based Discrimination, as Per Inquiry Panel; Hints at Academics

Originally from Ahmedabad in Gujarat, 18-year-old Solanki, a first-year student of B.Tech (Chemical) course, died on February 12 after allegedly jumping off the seventh floor of his hostel on the campus in Powai

Late last month, the police had said the Maharashtra government had formed a special investigation team to conduct a probe into Solanki's death. (File Photo)

The inquiry committee set up by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay after the death of its student Darshan Solanki last month allegedly by suicide has ruled out caste-based discrimination and hinted at deteriorating academic performance as a possible cause.

Originally from Ahmedabad in Gujarat, 18-year-old Solanki, a first-year student of B.Tech (Chemical) course, died on February 12 after allegedly jumping off the seventh floor of his hostel on the campus in Powai.

His family had claimed he was facing discrimination since he belonged to a Scheduled Caste.

Authorities at the prestigious IITB had set up a 12-member inquiry committee under Professor Nand Kishore, head of the chemistry department, in connection with the death and allegations surrounding the incident.

Late last month, the police had said the Maharashtra government had formed a special investigation team to conduct a probe into Solanki’s death.

The incident hit national headlines, with students group in several cities of the country holding protests denouncing caste-based discrimination in educational institutions.

