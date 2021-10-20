IIT Bombay to Host Entrepreneurship Olympiad for School Students, Winner to Get Rs 1.5 Lakh

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay along with ed-tech app Practically will launch the fifth edition of Eureka! Junior. The competition is being organised to promote entrepreneurship amongst school students of classes 6 to 12. The last date to register for the Olympiad is October 25.

The Eureka! Junior will host the National Entrepreneurship Olympiad on Practically’s test platform on October 31. Interested candidates will have to register on the Eureka! Junior website and download the Practically app. They can use the same credentials to register themselves on the app to participate in the Olympiad.

The final Olympiad test will be divided into three tracks - Classes 6 to 8, Classes 9, 10 and Classes 11, 12. A practice test has also been provided by the edtech app.

Advertisement

The top two winners across the three tracks will be rewarded with Practically scholarships worth up to Rs 1.5 Lakh. They will also get an overall cash prize of Rs 15,000 from E-Cell, IIT Bombay. Additionally, 24 top scorers across tracks will win 50 per cent discount vouchers on Practically subscriptions. All participants will also get certificates from E-Cell, IIT Bombay.

Speaking about the association, Prateek Chauhan, Events & PR Head of E-Cell IIT Bombay, said, “By inculcating the basics of entrepreneurship at this stage for students, we feel that Eureka! Junior will give the required stimulus to innovation in the future. We are happy to partner with Practically as in the age of remote learning, they have uniquely positioned themselves by bringing in experiential learning tools to Eureka! Junior."

Eureka! Junior is a platform that helps students to teach the basics of entrepreneurship, polishing creative ideas, drafting business plans, and present them to a panel of judges. It will also be hosting a series of workshops in 1000 schools engaging 10,000+ students with various initiatives for fostering creativity.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.