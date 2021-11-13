IIT Bombay to Reopen Campus for Second, Third-Year Students in December

The Indian Institute Of Technology (IIT) Bombay will resume physical classes for undergraduate second-year and third-year students after a long halt of over 20 months. The institute is likely to open its gates to students in December after three semesters of online education.

Those who were enrolled in the year 2020 will see their campus for the first time not as freshers but as sophomores. The students have already missed one year of their campus life due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Director of IIT-Bombay, S Sudarshan told a leading daily, “We have written to all second and third-year students that we are happy to have them back in December." He also shared the students’ reactions and said that they are quite happy to return to campus.

Meanwhile, final-year students were granted permission to return to campus two months ago. While some of them have already returned, others will be back by December before classes begin on January 3. The postgraduate students and PhD students have returned except those in their first year to avoid overcrowding in hostels and labs. The decision to open the campus for all has been taken in a recent senate meeting.

Recently, the institute instructed all the students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated at the earliest after five new Covid-19 cases were recorded on campus. Following the state government’s orders, the institute will collect vaccination certificates of all staff and students as well. Those who are not vaccinated yet will be required to go through rapid antigen tests at regular intervals to curb the spread of the pandemic and maintain safety protocols.

Meanwhile, the IIT has launched two new certificate programmes — Digital Transformation and Power Electronics and Motors for Electric Vehicles (EVs). The courses will be imparted online in partnership with Coursera

