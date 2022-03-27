IIT Bombay's New Hostel Inaugurated by Education Minister, Says IITs are ‘India’s Instrument of Transformation’

The Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay’s new hostel 17 today, March 27. The hostel has been constructed entirely through funds from Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) with an estimated cost of Rs 117 crore.

Our IITs are ‘India’s Instrument of Transformation’ and the institute must take a lead role in advancing new frontiers of knowledge, and nurturing innovators of tomorrow. This will bring positive change in human lives and attracting Indian diaspora and international students, the minister said during the launch. He further added that the ambience of a campus is important as it brings positivity and quality learning experience.

“India has shown that it has solutions to complex global problems. Students at IIT Bombay should map the country’s requirements for the next 50 years, including in the areas of disaster management, clean energy, & sustainability and work towards fulfilling those requirements," he added.

“The era of fast-changing geopolitical realities and the pandemic-induced global challenges has brought upon us plethora of opportunities. I underscored the role of IIT Bombay in ensuring a prominent role for India in the new emerging global order," he further said.

While at the institute, the minister also paid floral tributes to Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Baba Saheb BR Ambedkar at the campus. Besides, along with Dr Pawan K Goenka, Chairperson, and Director Prof Shubhashish Chaudhuri and other senior faculty members, the minister overviewed a presentation on IIT Bombay about the institute’s plan on implementing the recommendations of NEP 2020.

