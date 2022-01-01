IIT Delhi alumnus Vivek Vaidya Donates Rs 10 crores to Institute’s Endowment Fund

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi’s alumnus Vivek Vaidya on Saturday pledged Rs 10 crores to the endowment fund of the institute. He has already transferred Rs 2.25 crores as a first instalment of his contribution to IIT Delhi.

Vaidya, who has done MS in Mathematics and Computing from IIT Delhi and an MS in Computer Science from the University of Denver, USA, claims that he wants to give back to the institute.

He is a serial entrepreneur and technology leader who has built industry leading technology companies in enterprise software, data management, analytics, and machine learning or Artificial Intelligence (AI) over the last 25 years, as per an official statement from the institute.

Currently, he is the co-founder, general partner, and CTO of Super{set}, a start-up studio that finds, funds, and builds data driven technology companies. He also serves as the co-founder and CTO of another company Ketch and Markov ML.

V Ramgopal Rao, director, IIT Delhi and Chairman, IIT Delhi Endowment Management Foundation, welcomed Vaidya’s association with the endowment fund as a founder and said: “Looking at the progress made by the IIT Delhi endowment fund in just over two years of its launch, there is no doubt that this initiative has turned out to be a milestone event in the Institute’s history. We are happy to welcome Vivek Vaidya as a founder member of endowment fund and look forward to Vivek’s active involvement in the Institute activities and future growth plans".

Arun Duggal, an esteemed alumnus and Co-chairman, IIT Delhi endowment management foundation said, “I would like to extend my heartiest welcome to Vivek as founder in IIT Delhi Endowment Fund. It is great to have a distinguished professional like him join the Founder group to give back to our alma mater". Recognizing the generosity of Vaidya, PV Madhusudhan Rao, Dean, Alumni Affairs, IIT Delhi said that more and more alumni are coming forward to support the institute and this will greatly help in our aspiration to become one of best institutes worldwide."

