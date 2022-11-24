IIT Delhi at Rank 28 in Times Higher Education Employability Ranking, IISc, IIT Bombay in Top 100

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has been placed at the 28th position in the recently released Times Higher Education Global Employability University Ranking and Survey (GEURS) survey, making it the only Indian institute to rank in top 50. The varsity was ranked 27th last year. It is followed by IISc at rank 58 and IIT Bombay at rank 72. A total of seven Indian universities have made it to the top 250.

Overall, three US institutes have taken the top 3 positions — Massachusetts Institute of Technology, California Institute of Technology and Harvard University, respectively. The University of Cambridge and the Stanford University have retained their position of fourth and fifth, respectively. The University of Oxford has risen from eighth to sixth position this year while the University of Tokyo from Japan has slipped from sixth to seventh this time. Yale University which was ranked seventh last year has slipped to 10th position.

Indian Institutes at the Times Higher Education Employability Rankings

28 - IIT Delhi

58 - IISc

72 - IIT Bombay

154 - Indian Institute of Management

155 - IIT Kharagpur

225 - Amity University

242 - Bangalore University

Globally, 55 US universities have been ranked in the top 250, followed by France with 18 and UK with 14 varsities. “France, Germany and China are among the best represented countries in the employability ranking, along with the UK and the US. Singapore, Japan and the UK each have an institution in the top 10, with Japanese and Canadian universities also appearing high in the ranking," added the official website.

THE Global University Employability Ranking: Top 10

1 - Massachusetts Institute of Technology

2 - California Institute of Technology

3 - Harvard University

4 - University of Cambridge

5 - Stanford University

6 - University of Oxford

7 - The University of Tokyo

8 - National University of Singapore

9 - Princeton University

10 - Yale University

Meanwhile, THE had said it will tweak its performance grading methodology after as many as six IITs had boycotted the THE global rankings for a second consecutive year. In 2020, IIT Delhi, Bombay, Guwahati, Madras, Roorkee, Kanpur and Kharagpur had refused to participate in the rankings stating “transparency in their ranking process".

