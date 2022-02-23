IIT Delhi, HORIBA India to Jointly Set up Research Center

A new collaborative research center called HORIBA India-IIT Delhi Technical Center has come up at the Department of Chemistry, IIT Delhi to strengthen the industry-academia partnership for joint research.

The center currently has a Laser Diffraction Particle Size Analyzer (LA 960), which measures the size of particles in the range of 10nm - 5000um. The center will be further expanded with dynamic light scattering nano-particle size analyzer and environmental science analytical techniques in due course of time.

The LA-960 system can analyze both wet and dry samples and yield accurate number-based particle size distribution, which is vital information required in various research and quality control applications. For example, the particle size determines the glossiness of paint, the flavor of cocoa powder, the reflectivity of highway paint, the hydration rate and strength of cement, properties of die filling powder, absorption rates of pharmaceuticals, and the appearances of cosmetics.

Particle size has a profound effect on material properties such as taste, solubility, texture, and appearance and is a valuable indicator of quality and performance.

“Through his collaboration, IIT Delhi and HORIBA India aim to foster Industry-Academia scientific research and joint technical collaborations," Prof. Pankaj Srivastava, Head, Central Research Facility, IIT Delhi said.

Dr. John Kiran Anthony, Segment Head and Applications Scientist, HORIBA Scientific India, and Dr. Namrata Jain, Applications Scientist, HORIBA Scientific India will be the coordinating officials for the successful operations of this joint technical center.

HORIBA, Ltd, Japan is a leading company that provides an extensive array of instruments and systems for applications such as scientific R&D (analytical, biomedical, life sciences, pharma), environmental monitoring, meteorology, in-vitro medical diagnostics, semiconductor manufacturing, automotive R&D, electrical vehicle testing and manufacturing, and process and quality control measurements.

