IIT Delhi Installs 108-ft National Flag on Campus Made Using Advanced Technology

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has installed a large national flag on its campus made using smart textile technology. The 108-ft flag fabric material and design have been engineered by the IIT Delhi startup SWATRIC. The startup “has been successful in improving the strength and seam quality, and making the flag weight lighter by 30 per cent," said Prof Bipin Kumar, Textile and Fibre Engineering Dept, IIT Delhi and mentor, SWATRIC.

“A 108-ft monumental #NationalFlag was hoisted on the #IITDelhi campus on Saturday. Chief guest Mr Naveen Jindal, Founder, Flag Foundation of India and Chairman, Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) hoisted the #Tiranga in the presence of the Institute’s senior functionaries, employees and the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya. The flag fabric material and design have been engineered by the IIT Delhi startup SWATRIC," the institute said via social media platform, Facebook.

SWATRIC has previously designed several advanced fabric structures for the monumental national flags, Tiranga, claims IIT Delhi. The Flag Foundation of India has installed monumental flags at various locations in the country using the advanced flag fabric developed by the startup. These flags are under observation for their durability, it added.

