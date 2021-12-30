IIT Delhi Launches STEM Mentorship Programme for Schoolgirls

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has launched STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) mentorship programme for schoolgirls. This was done with an aim to encourage girls towards choosing science as their career and is designed for class 11 girl students. They will be trained to think creatively about science and innovation, to provide them hands-on experience in solving research problems and form a stronger knowledge foundation.

As many as 10 girl students of the science stream will be selected who will go through a three-level programme which includes a two-week winter project, starting from the end of Dec 2021 and ending in early Jan 2022, an online lecture series, consisting of modules in chemistry, physics, biology, mathematic, mechanical engineering, etc and a summer project.

The lectures will be delivered by IIT Delhi professors during the period between Feb and Apr 2022. There will also be a summer project, for three to four weeks in May-June 2022, where the students will get hands-on experience in labs, and finalise their project reports with their mentors.

In the first batch, ten students from different Kendriya Vidyalayas in the Delhi region will be selected. “In the future, there are plans to have participation from students from other regions in the country and turn the programme into a residential one," said IIT Delhi.

Schools may reach out to the associate dean, academic outreach, and new initiatives, IIT Delhi to nominate their girl students for the mentorship programme.

Under this initiative, each schoolgirl will be mentored by an IIT Delhi faculty along with his/ her research scholars. During the mentorship period, they will be exposed to foundational concepts in STEM disciplines, and also learn the experimental methods and techniques used in science labs.

“The programme will give girl students some required traction for getting into the fields of science and technology in the future. We believe that students should be exposed to scientific concepts at an early age, to be able to appreciate the rigour of academic research, and to build up the confidence to take up academics as a career choice when they grow up", said Prof Pritha Chandra, Associate Dean, Academic Outreach and New Initiatives, IIT Delhi.

