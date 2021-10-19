IIT Delhi Launches BTech in Energy Engineering, Admission via JEE Advanced Scores

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has launched a new undergraduate programme — BTech in Energy Engineering. Students, who have qualified for JEE Advanced 2021, are eligible for admission to this programme at IIT Delhi. The institute’s Department of Energy Science and Engineering will commence the programme from the academic session 2021-2022 with an intake of 40 students.

The BTech programme in Energy Engineering at IIT Delhi has been designed to equip the students with the essential knowledge and skills related to the energy sector and provide solutions to the problems towards achieving sustainable energy. “Energy is one of the fastest-growing sectors. It is in a critical transition from conventional to clean and renewable energy resulting in ample placement opportunities in energy sectors," says Prof KA Subramanian, Head, Department of Energy Science and Engineering (DESE), IIT Delhi.

“There is a critical need to develop human resources with the capacity to address various energy and environment-related challenges holistically with the necessary foresight and vision," adds Prof Subramanian.

Advertisement

Prof V Ramgopal Rao, Director of IIT Delhi says, “Energy is crucial as it has considerable implications on economic development and environmental sustainability. Hence, many opportunities exist in the energy sector. Students, who are passionate about taking up a career in the energy sector, may explore joining the new BTech in Energy Engineering programme being offered by IIT Delhi. The institute has a strong academic and entrepreneurship culture."

In terms of career prospects, after graduating in BTech in energy engineering, candidates are likely to find technical jobs in core energy sectors and organisations engaged in a variety of activities pertaining to climate change, conventional energy transition to clean and renewable energy, energy access, and security, application of artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT) in the energy sector, etc. Apart from that, candidates opt for higher studies in the field of the engergy sector, says the institute.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.