IIT Delhi Placements: Over 50 Students Bag Packages More Than Rs 1 Crore

At Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) the placement season for the academic year 2022–2023 has started. The campus placement process that began on December 1 at IIT Delhi has till now seen a successful outcome. At the conclusion of the first day, this year 650 full-time job offers had been made, of which 550 were unique job selections, including more than 250 pre-placement offers (PPOs). During this placement, 50 studnets have bagged jobs with CTCs over Rs 1 crore.

As per the institute, more than 50 students have accepted offers from within India with CTCs over Rs. 1 crore. From countries like Hong Kong, Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, United Kingdom, and United States, about 20 students have gotten job offers from abroad. Some students have chosen to accept domestic offers over those from abroad.

The institute in its press release has informed that this year, over 800 job descriptions across several sectors are currently being offered by over 400 national and international organisations that have registered to hire students. Numerous placement offers have also been made to several pupils. Over the prior year, there has been a 20% increase in the number of job offers received.

The top recruiters on day one included American Express, Bajaj Auto, Boston Consulting Group, Enphase Solar Energy, Intel, Praxis Global Alliance, and Strategy&. This year, the hiring processes are being conducted in both physical and virtual modes depending on the recruiter’s convenience. The placement period spans from December to May.

Speaking about the placement season, Dr Anishya Obhrai Madan, Head, Office of Career Services, IIT Delhi said that “We wish to thank and acknowledge all participating recruiting organizations for reposing their continuing faith in our students. At IIT Delhi, we strive to create a conducive environment for both recruiters and students. This year we look forward to welcoming recruiters from varied domains through the placement season."

