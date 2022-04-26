IIT Delhi Researchers Develop Technology to Convert Diesel to Alternative Environmental-friendly Fuel

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi researchers have developed a technology, which enables a diesel-powered automotive vehicle to run in flex fuel mode — environment-friendly Dimethyl Ether (DME). The technology enables the transition of diesel trucks from conventional diesel to DME as an alternative fuel. The project was funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India.

Dimethyl Ether (DME) is one of the alternative fuels to compression ignition engines and vehicles. It can be produced from biomass, coal, industrial wastes, municipal solid wastes, black liquor (a by-product of pulp) through gasification and the Fisher-Tropsch synthesis process.

It can also be produced via catalytic dehydration of methanol. DME is generally stored in liquid and phase change from liquid to vapor or gas could easily occur at the ambient temperature and pressure.

The technology has been developed by the researchers of the institute’s Department of Energy Science and Engineering (DESE), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC R&D), and Ashok Leyland Ltd. They have converted a diesel-powered automotive vehicle into a flex fuel vehicle on a pilot basis.

The technology produces less/negligible smoke, soot and PM emission. It has lower noise with smoother engine or vehicle operation. Further, it helps in the improvement in transient engine performance, enhancement of energy security and creates a sustainable environment as there is substantial reduction in greenhouse gas emission.

The flex fuel technology-based vehicle DOST was jointly flagged off on April 8 at IIT Delhi by Dr Srivari Chandrasekhar, Secretary, DST, Prof Rangan Banejee, Director, IIT Delhi, Dr SSV Ramakumar, Director (R&D), Indian Oil, Krishnan Sadagopan, Senior Vice President, Ashok Leyland, Prof. Sunil Kumar Khare, Dean R&D, IIT Delhi, Prof KA Subramanian, Head, DESE, IIT Delhi in the presence of senior officials from IIT Delhi, IOC R&D, and auto major Ashok Leyland.

Speaking about the flex-fuel automotive vehicle technology, Prof K Subramanian, Head, Department of Energy Science and Engineering, IIT Delhi said, “DME fuel is injected into the intake manifold of the engine, and diesel is directly injected into the engine cylinder. The CRDI system controls both diesel and DME fuel injection with respect to the load. The engine/vehicle operates with the optimum DME energy share without a knock."

