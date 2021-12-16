IIT Delhi Scientists to Teach About Universe & its History to School Kids in Lecture Series

Students interested to know about the universe, its beginning, and history, can learn from experts in the upcoming lecture series. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will conduct the fourth lecture of the SciTech Spins lecture series for school students on December 18. The series is an academic outreach initiative by the institute for students of classes 9 to 12.

During the fourth online lecture titled “Unraveling Nature: From the Galaxies to the Quantum Realm", IIT Delhi scientists Prof Suprit Singh, Prof Abhishek Muralidhar Iyer, and Prof Tarun Sharma from the Department of Physics will talk about the universe and its history to the students.

Various questions such as “Can electrons walk through walls? What do atoms look like? Why does matter have a mass? How can the sky be used as a laboratory?" will be answered by the scientist during the lecture.

The lecture is divided into two parts. In the first part titled “A Brief History of the Universe: From the Big Bang to the Present", Prof Suprit Singh will take the students on a tour of the universe from its beginnings. While the second part, to be delivered by Prof Iyer and Prof Sharma, will talk about the world of elementary particles.

Commenting on the fourth lecture, IIT Delhi scientists said, “One of the fundamental challenges of the human race is to understand nature in all its manifestations. This includes objects as large as galaxies and stars to the fundamental particles like the electrons. Over the past several centuries, our understanding has undergone a process of steady evolution. This talk will attempt to retrace the important steps in this progression and eventually lead to our understanding today."

Participants will be given e-certificates by IIT Delhi and will also be invited to ‘Open House’, an annual intellectual fest organised by the institute which provides a platform for school students to connect with some of the leading researchers in the field of Science and Technology.

IIT Delhi conducted the third SciTech Spins lecture on November 20 on “Materials that Matter". The inaugural SciTech Spins lecture was titled ‘Design Thinking- A Powerful Tool for Problem Solving’ and was organised on September 11 and the second lecture titled “Learning to Learn Through Modeling" was organised on October 23.

