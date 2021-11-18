IIT Delhi to Conduct Lecture Sessions to Explain Scientific Phenomenon to School Kids

Scientists from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will be delivering the third SciTech Spins lecture titled ‘Materials that Matter’ which is an academic outreach initiative by the institute for school students from classes 9 to 12.

The scientists will explain scientific questions to the students related to ‘Materials in Nature and for the Future’ and ‘Sinking of Ships and Falling of Aircraft: The Science of Deformation’. The scientists will answer questions such as “Why did the Titanic sink? How do firemen walk into a ball of fire? What one can learn from nature? How does a space shuttle on re-entry in the atmosphere handle the temperature of ~3000F?" and much more.

The lectures will be accompanied by laboratory demonstrations. Prof Ashok K Ganguli from the Department of Chemistry and Prof Rajesh Prasad from the Department of Materials Science and Engineering will deliver their talks on November 20 from 10 am.

Prof Ganguli will talk about ‘Materials in Nature and for the Future’ focussing on what one can learn from nature such as fireflies, butterflies, sharks, leaves. He will also talk about designing new materials for smart windows, imaging of interiors of cells, protecting surfaces from bacteria, and other modern technologies for handling extreme temperatures.

Prof Rajesh Prasad, whose talk is titled “Sinking of Ships and Falling of Aircrafts: The Science of Deformation" will explain some interesting situations like when a steel hammer hits an ice block what breaks is ice and not the hammer to the students along with experiments.

IIT Delhi will also invite the participating school students to ‘Open House’, an annual intellectual fest providing a platform to school students to connect with some of the leading researchers in the field of science and technology.

Schools wishing to nominate their students for SciTech Spins can reach out to IIT Delhi through Associate Dean, Academic Outreach & New Initiatives, IIT Delhi- adoni@iitd.ac.in; acadoutreach@iitd.ac.in. The first SciTech Spins lecture titled ‘Design Thinking - A Powerful Tool for Problem Solving’ was organised on September 11 while the second lecture titled “Learning to Learn Through Modeling" was organised on October 23.

The institute will also give e-certificates to all registered students nominated by their respective schools who attend the lecture.

