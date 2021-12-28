IIT Delhi to Develop Defence Technology in Collaborates with Indian Air Force

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has collaborated with Indian Air Force (IAF) for various developmental projects to support the requirements of the IAF. The joint partnership aims to accelerate IAF’s indigenisation efforts for achieving self-reliance, says the institute.

The IAF has identified key focus areas involving technology development and finding indigenous solutions towards the sustenance of various weapon systems. IIT Delhi will provide cooperation and consultancy, duly supported by research, for feasibility studies and prototype development.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Air Vice-Marshal Samir V Borade VSM, Deputy Senior Maintenance Staff Officer (Dy SMSO), Headquarters Maintenance Command, IAF, and Prof M R Ravi, Head, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Delhi in this regard.

“Under the ambit of the MoU, IIT Delhi will significantly boost the efforts by Base Repair Depots (BRDs) of Maintenance Command IAF, towards enhancing sustenance capability, obsolescence management, indigenisation, and achieving self-reliance," says the institute.

IIT Delhi had also established a Joint Advanced Technology Center in the year 2017 with funding from the DRDO. Over 80 faculty members and close to 150 staff and PhD students are currently working on various defence-related projects in the Institute. This MoU with the Indian Air Force is expected to give a further fillip to these ongoing projects.

IIT Delhi had earlier signed an MoU with IntelliSmart to create advanced digitalisation in the power distribution systems. The partnership aims to collaborate on creating next-generation smart-grid functions, and advanced research to drive the development of real-time smart grid solutions. This will help improve revenue management, increase billing efficiency and control, consumer satisfaction, the institute had said.

