IIT Delhi to Offer Free BTech Degrees Under New Scholarship Funded by Alumnus

Expressing a goodwill gesture, IIT Delhi alumnus Dr Amit Sinha, a student of 1998 batch of BTech in electrical engineering has gifted Rs 10 crores (USD 1.34 million) to the institute, through the Amit & Deepali Sinha Foundation. The endowment will establish a first-of-its-kind full-ride fellowship. The scholarship will cover all education-related expenses for the top five undergraduate students joining the institute each year.

The scholarship will be awarded based on the JEE Advanced rank of the students and it will support the top five selected students for all four years at the institute. Of the five fellowships, one would be awarded to the top woman JEE ranker joining the institute, aiming to encourage women in STEM, claim the institute.

In addition, the endowment will establish 15 student scholarships to provide financial assistance to students from economically weaker backgrounds, along with two leadership-based awards for third-year students to support internship/exchange programmes, it added.

Additionally, the endowment will also establish two faculty chairs to promote research in electrical engineering and Computer Science. The electrical engineering chair will promote research in areas such as wireless communications, renewable energy, and nanoelectronics, while the

computer science chair will promote research in areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and quantum computing.

Explaining their motivation to contribute to the advancement of IIT Delhi, Dr Sinha reminisced, “We both grew up in ordinary middle-class families in Jamshedpur, India. As I reflect on the journey that got me to where I am today, I am constantly reminded of how central IIT Delhi has been in shaping my life. Some of my most memorable years, deep friendships and strong career

foundations were forged on campus at IIT Delhi, for which I shall be eternally grateful."

Acknowledging the contribution, Prof V Ramgopal Rao, director, IIT Delhi said, “I would like to thank Amit and Deepali Sinha for their generous endowment. Alumni contributions are an important resource to enhance an institute’s competitiveness in attracting both students and faculty. IIT Delhi is proud of such alumni who serve as role models for our students. It is a testimony to the high regard they have for their institute and an acknowledgement of the role

IIT Delhi has played in their careers. We wish them further success."

Prof PV Rao, dean, alumni relations, while sharing his thoughts said, “Amit’s generous contribution will help us in attracting best students to the Institute leading to academic excellence and student success."

Dr Amit Sinha is president and member of the board of directors of Zscaler, a cloud-based information security company headquartered in San Jose, California. Together with his wife, Deepali Sinha, have setup the Amit & Deepali Sinha foundation to promote academic excellence, health, and wellness. The foundation provides fellowships and endowments at leading academic institutions worldwide and supports multiple non-profits.

Adding to this, Vinay Piparsania, CEO, IIT Delhi endowment management foundation mentioned, “Amit’s contributions to these programs will not only inspire students but become a testimony of excellence for the future generations to come."

Dr. Sinha earned his S.M. and Ph.D. in electrical engineering and computer science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, and his B. Tech in electrical engineering from IIT Delhi, where he was also awarded the President of India Gold Medal. He has authored over 25 journal/conference papers, contributed to three books, and is the inventor of 36 US patents

granted or pending. Outside Zscaler, Dr Sinha is an independent director at DataRobot, an AI Cloud platform company. He is also an investor and advisor to several startup.

