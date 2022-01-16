IIT Delhi to Set-up Office of Diversity and Inclusion, Creates New Dean Position

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has created a new Dean position for the Office of Diversity and Inclusion. As per the IIT Delhi board resolution, the institute will be establishing the office which will be headed by the new dean. The step has been taken to create a more inclusive environment on the campus.

“Through this we seek to celebrate existing diversity on campus, to document its benefits to the community and to create a more inclusive environment for everyone," reads the official notice by director Prof V Ramgopal.

The new office will work on gender, sexuality, caste, language, disability, and mental health to foster greater inclusion. The notice also added that much of this work is currently being done at the institute including the Initiative for Gender Equality and Sensitization (IGES) and the office of accessible Education (OAE) for students with disabilities. The new office will consolidate the ongoing activates and sensitize the campus community to the campus needs.

This work is important as “our Constitution, above all, is an essay in the acceptance of diversity. It is founded on a vision of an inclusive society which accommodates plural ways of life," added the notice.

The director also said that the institute’s counselling services have been extended to all members and are not just for students. “The number of IIT Delhi community members reaching out to them has been rising, indicating a positive change in health-seeking behaviour for mental health issues," he added. The dean of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion is expected to provide visibility, leadership, and coherence and to ensure that the work is done in a more sustained manner, the official notice added.

