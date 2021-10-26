IIT Delhi to Start MTech in Machine Intelligence & Data Science

The School of Artificial Intelligence (ScAI) at IIT Delhi will soon start MTech in Machine Intelligence & Data Science (MINDS). MTech in MINDS will be a flagship educational programme and will begin in July 2022. This will be the second degree offered by the School of Artificial Intelligence (ScAI). Earlier, the school started a PhD in AI.

MTech in MINDS is also planned as an industry-sponsored programme. The students will be expected to work on industry-relevant AI problems, since they will be co-advised by an IIT Delhi professor and a researcher from the sponsoring company. All students with an undergraduate degree in science or engineering will be eligible for the MINDS programme.

>Read | IIT Roorkee Admissions Open for Postgraduate Certification in AI for BFSI

Advertisement

The MINDS curriculum will include graduate-level courses in core AI technologies such as deep learning and data mining, application-oriented courses such as computer vision, natural language processing, and AI for healthcare, and also fundamental courses on the mathematics underlying modern AI technologies.

Prof Mausam, the founding head of the school, said, “Our PhD programme has gathered a lot of interest in its first year. We had a 90% success rate in PhD students joining ScAI last semester, which is exceptional for a young academic unit like ours, as students generally prefer more established academic programmes. But they chose us, suggesting that we have put together a really strong faculty team in AI."

>Also Read | IIT Bombay Launches Online Course in Digital Transformation, Electric Vehicles, Anyone can Apply

ScAI currently lists around 40 faculty members on its list, including adjunct faculty members from industry research centers such as Microsoft Research, Google AI and IBM Research.

Prof. V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi, said, “Academic institutions today cannot remain in silos. They must work closely with all stakeholders, including industry, non-profit, and governmental organizations. M.Tech programme in MINDS will energize academia-industry collaboration in AI."

>Read | Courses to Build Career in Data Science Without STEM Background

The School of Artificial Intelligence was established last year with the aim of strengthening education, research, and applications of AI. It encourages multidisciplinary collaborations between AI and domain experts so that fundamental research impacting real applications could be pursued. The school is making rapid strides since its inception in synergising AI activities across the Institute and in new faculty recruitments.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.