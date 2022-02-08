IIT Delhi to Train School Kids for JEE Mains, Advanced, NEET, Launches Website

IIT Delhi has launched an interactive website of the IIT PAL — iitpal.iitd.ac.in which will act as a single platform where students across India can access video lectures that are telecast on the Swayam Prabha channels, interact live with IIT Professors and ask them questions.

IIT-PAL (IIT-Professor Assisted Learning) is an initiative of the Ministry of Education and coordinated by IIT Delhi. It provides free video lectures to class 11 and 12 students with the aim to make their understanding of the science subjects better and to help self-studying students do well in competitive exams like JEE, NEET, IAT, and others.

“This website will be helpful to students especially from regions where they may not have access to specialist teachers in science subjects and coaching opportunities", Prof Joby Joseph, IIT Delhi, and National Coordinator, IIT-PAL said.

The newly launched website lists the video lectures as per the NCERT syllabus of mathematics, physics, chemistry, and biology in classes 11th and 12th, so that the interested students can progressively learn each of the subject topics given in the syllabus.

Through the website, registered students will be able to submit their topic-wise doubts/questions/problems in English or Hindi. A team of professors/experts at IIT-PAL will coordinate to find answers to these questions. Answers to selected questions will be posted on the website, which can be viewed by all registered students.

They may also request a live interaction on specific topics. Once there are enough requests on specific topics, a schedule of these live interaction sessions will be announced on the website. As per the schedule, students can interact live with the teacher through an online video platform.

“We acknowledge the constant support that we have received from the Ministry of Education right from the conceptualization of IIT-PAL", Prof Joseph added. The IIT PAL video lectures that are telecast on Swayam Prabha Channels can be accessed on Doordarshan DTH Channel 22,

