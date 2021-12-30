IIT Dhanbad Ties up With Dassault to set up Mining Technology Centre

Dassault Systèmes a french software corporation, has partnered with the Technology Innovation in Exploration & Mining (TEXMiN) foundation to set up a centre of excellence in India which will provide technical support and prepare the workforce of the future, specific to the mining and allied industries.

Dassault Systèmes will provide experiential learning through its ‘3DEXPERIENCE’ platform to support the industrial and startup ecosystem with complete pit-to-port optimisation — from geological modelling and mine engineering to the workforce and production scheduling, supply chain optimisation, portfolio optimisation, and plant design said the release issued by the corporation.

This partnership aims at offering courses to empower students and professionals. The curricula will be designed by combining virtual worlds on the ‘3DEXPERIENCE’ platform which delivers a single source of truth to unlock the capabilities of complete digital transformation and experience the new reality of sustainable mining and metals, it added.

“We are excited to collaborate with Dassault Systèmes for setting up the Mining Technology Excellence Centre and giving our students the opportunity to experience on the job learning environment via virtual simulations. We are committed to training the new generation of innovators, startups, and professionals with future-ready innovation technologies," said Naresh Soni, CEO of TexMin, and IIT (ISM) Dhanbad. “We believe that this will be an important milestone for the mining industry in India," he added.

