IIT Gandhinagar Invites Applications for MSc Programme, Scholarship of Rs 5,000

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar has invited applications from undergraduate students from select institutes for its ‘Early Admit MSc Programme’. Eligible students can apply online through the official website of IIT Gandhinagar. The last date to submit applications is March 6.

IIT Gandhinagar ‘Early Admit MSc’ Programme: Selection Process

The selection of the students will be based on their performance in the written test and/or interview. The final selection will be done mainly based on the academic credentials, written test and/or interview. The interviews will be done via online mode from March 21 to March 27. The list of shortlisted candidates will be released on March 17 and the result will be announced on April 11.

IIT Gandhinagar ‘Early Admit MSc’ Programme: Eligibility criteria

>Education: As per the eligibility criteria, BSc students from select colleges and BTech graduates from NITs (National Institute of Technology) and select colleges who will graduate in 2022 or who have graduated in 2021 can apply for the programme. However, the students must be among top 5 rank holders in the General, EWS or OBS category or among top 10 rank holders in the SC or ST category in the departments at the end of their pre-final year for 2022 graduates and at the end of the final year for 2021 graduates.

BTech students from IITs who have graduated in 2021 or will graduate in 2022 can also apply. The students must have a CPI/CGPA of at least 6.0 at the end of their 3rd year and 4th year in order to be eligible for the programme. However, it must be noted that only the students who have graduated or will graduate with chemistry, physics or mathematics as discipline are eligible to apply for the programme.

IIT Gandhinagar ‘Early Admit MSc’ Programme: How to apply?

Step – 1 Visit the official website of IIT Gandhinagar and open the admissions tab. https://iitgn.ac.in/

Step – 2 Now, click on ‘Programs’ and look for ‘Early Admit MSc’.

Step – 3 On the new page, click ‘Apply’ and then choose ‘National PG application’ or ‘International PG application’.

Step – 4 Next, register yourself as a new user by filling in all the basic details or directly login if already registered.

Step – 5 Now fill the application form carefully and upload all the required documents.

Step – 6 Once the application is submitted, you will be redirected to the homepage where you can download the application form.

Step – 7 Download and save the copy of the application form for future use.

IIT Gandhinagar ‘Early Admit MSc’ Programme: Salary

Selected candidates will be given a monthly scholarship of Rs 5,000. Moreover, financial support of up to Rs 60,000 is also available for students for presenting their research work at international conferences.

