IIT Gandhinagar Offers Early Career Fellowship, Candidate to get Rs 1 Lakh per Month

IIT Gandhinagar has announced an ‘Early-Career Fellowship’ that will allow young scholars access not only to a department but to the entire research infrastructure and facility of the Institute. As part of this, fellows will receive Rs 1,00,000 per month. Candidates can apply for the fellowship through the official website of IIT Gandhinagar at iitgn.ac.in, the last date to apply is April 30.

The fellowship is for applicants who aspire to have a career in academics. As part of the application process, “the applicants will have to develop a research proposal in a prescribed format in collaboration with a faculty member at IITGN. The plan will outline their research and professional objectives and must be endorsed by the proposed faculty collaborator. The applicants are strongly encouraged to directly contact the faculty collaborator." reads the IIT Gandhinagar notification.

The applicants should have successfully defended the doctoral thesis from an institution in India or abroad on or after January 1 2021 and their research work should be rated highly with supporting scholarly publications. The candidates who have already submitted their doctoral thesis or are planning to submit their thesis in the next couple of months are also welcome to apply. Indian Citizens or Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders are eligible, adds the institute.

Under this fellowship, fellows are expected to “dedicate themselves to work full-time towards their research goals in collaboration with a faculty member, and they should aspire to join another top academic institution after completing their tenure," said the institute.

Through this fellowship, the fellow will work on a specific research project in collaboration with a faculty member besides engaging in other scholarly activities. Further, fellows may be permitted to engage in teaching a course or guiding undergraduate & postgraduate students after assessing their research outcome.

The selected candidates will get a grant of Rs 1,00,000 per month (Rs. 90,000/- and Rs 10,000/-HRA). HRA is to be provided only if the fellow is not availing of any on-campus accommodation. Further, they will get up to Rs 2 Lakh per year that will supports international travel to attend conferences, workshops, training programmes, etc.

“In case relocating from abroad, travel reimbursement for self, spouse and dependents if any plus cost of transportation of household goods up to a combined maximum limit of Rs 1 Lakh subject to the production of necessary bills towards travel."

Fellows can submit individual proposals for financial support to conduct seminars, workshops and other scholarly activities. The Fellowship will be awarded initially for one year. In case of outstanding performance, the Fellowship may be extended for another one year (that is, a total Fellowship duration of two years), the institute added.

