IIT Gandhinagar Research Scholars Win Gandhian Young Technological Innovation Awards 2021

Two research scholars from the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) have won the Gandhian Young Technological Innovation (GYTI) Awards 2021. Harini Gunda, a PhD student of Chemical Engineering won SRISTI-GYTI award 2021, and Dr Chandan Kumar Jha, a PhD alumnus and now a postdoctoral fellow in electrical engineering, has won BIRAC SITARE-GYTI Appreciation Award 2021.

The GYTI awards are given to students for innovation in fields of engineering, science, technology, and design. Candidates are selected after a rigorous review process by professors and scientists in respective fields from all over the country.

Harini received the award for developing ‘Novel Boron Nano-additives for Improving the Performance of Solid Propellants’. The boron-rich nanomaterials are a single substitute for multiple fuel additives used in space and defence applications because they result in a superlative enhancement in the performance of solid propellants used in rocket propulsion systems, says IITGN.

The synthesis methodology developed by her is easily scalable and economical. The team estimates that its production will also be 40 times cheaper than the conventional additives. This innovation is part of her PhD under the supervision of Prof Kabeer Jasuja in collaboration with Prof Chinmay Ghoroi at IITGN.

Meanwhile, Chandan has received the award for developing ‘An Intelligent Hand Rehabilitation and Assessment System for Stroke Patients’. It is a highly sensitive and reliable instrumented glove that uses fibre-optic sensor technology to assist stroke patients in performing various hand exercises efficiently to enable faster recovery from their disability, the institute says.

“Unlike other existing commercial gloves, this device can measure finger joint angles with high accuracy and repeatability, which can be very useful for monitoring hand movement of stroke patients for rehabilitation," says the IIT.

This innovation was developed by Chandan during his PhD under the supervision of Dr Arup Lal Chakraborty, Professor, Electrical Engineering in the Photonic Sensors Lab at IITGN.

