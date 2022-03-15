IIT Gandhinagar's Start-up Gets Selected for Stanford Mentorship, Upskilling Programme

Havi, a consumer electronics and robotics company from Bhavnagar, Gujarat, with its research centre at IIT Gandhinagar Research Park, is selected for the Stanford Seed programme for this year.

Sharing his thoughts on being selected for the prestigious programmes, Prashant Mamtora, Founder and CEO of Havi, said, “Our entire team and I are extremely delighted with this achievement. For us, it is the variation of our purpose - “Inspire to learn, create and perform, to everyone, at all ages". The programme will help us in connecting with and learning from one of the most mature start-up ecosystems of the world."

Havi, which makes robotic toys, aims to designs helpful, sustainable, and fun technology products for the masses that help learn and create robotics, IoT, electronics, and other STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Maths) projects. Havi has also built a free code-learning platform, Havi code, which facilitates learning coding and many other skills.

Advertisement

As a part of the Stanford Seed programme, which is led by Stanford GSB, the founders and management team of Havi will get support in terms of one-on-one mentorship, strengthening strategic skills, building partnerships, and gaining valuable local and global connections. This five-month programme will help the selected start-ups turn into potentially scalable businesses and positively impact their communities.

The IIT Gandhinagar Research Park allows industries to set up their offices at IIT Gandhinagar Research Park to carry out their R&D activities and be a part of a vibrant community of R&D professionals, faculty, and students. They also get access to state-of-the-art R&D infrastructure at IIT Gandhinagar, including laboratories, high-end equipment and other resources.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.