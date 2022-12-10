IIT Guwahati Faculty Member Found Dead at His Official Residence

The body of a man was found in one of the residences at IIT Guwahati this evening. He has been identified as a faculty of the institute. The institute said it is trying to establish contact with the family of the deceased.

47-year-old Dr Sameer Kamal was a faculty in the mathematics department and had allegedly died by suicide two to three days back, Superintendent of Police of Kamrup district Hitesh Roy told news agency ANI. “We suspect that he allegedly died by suicide two to three days back. The body has been sent to the hospital for post-mortem," Roy said.

As per the local police, on Friday evening, they received information from the IIT that a foul smell was coming out from a locked faculty quarter. Dr Kamal was found hanging later from the ceiling fan, the SP said.

Advertisement

“The institute is trying to establish contact with the family of the deceased. IIT Guwahati expresses its deepest condolences to the family at this time of profound grief. We will cooperate with the police investigation and will also commission an internal investigation on the matter," IIT Guwahati said in a statement.

Also read| BHU Student Dies by Suicide in Hostel, Leaves WhatsApp Status Saying ‘Goodbye..’

Earlier this year, a student of the student had allegedly committed suicide in his hostel room. A native of Kerala, he was pursuing BTech course in the IIT. Though the institute has not revealed the identity of the student, as per police sources, the deceased was identified as Surya Narayan Premkishore. There have been several suicide cases at IIT Guwahati in the last few years.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Read all the Latest Education News here