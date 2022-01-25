IIT Guwahati Incubated Start-up to Perform Drone Show on Republic-Day in Kamrup

Drones developed by an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati incubated start-up, Drones Tech Lab will be performing a drone show at the Republic-Day event in Kamrup, the first of its kind in the northeast region.

Biswajit Dey, Drones Tech Labs, mentioned that he and his team were feeling elated to be part of the Research Park at IIT Guwahati which has facilitated its participation in R-day drone show event and other projects with the district authorities.

“We would like to provide drone services to the region with all the expertise available with us and expand our reach to all possible sectors. This will greatly benefit the population in enhancing various services in shorter time with higher efficiency," he added.

Speaking about the participation of IIT Guwahati start-up Drones Tech Lab, Prof TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati mentioned that since the inauguration of the Drone Centre at IIT Guwahati, there have been several projects where the use of drones is sought for faster data collection, whether it is a land survey, river mapping, agriculture, and healthcare and disaster management."

“IIT Guwahati will maximise its efforts to provide drone-based services to the state and the region considering the difficult terrain. The present drone show at the R-day event will help in publicising this technology for the benefit of the masses," he added.

