IIT Guwahati Launches 4 Drone-based Technology, Skill Development Centres

Gen V K Singh (Rtd), Ministry of State for Civil Aviation, has launched four centres at IIT Guwahati related to drone-based technology, skill development, administrative centre, and droneport. The ‘Center for Excellence in Research on Drone/UAV Technology and Artificial Intelligence’, ‘Skill development Center for Drone/UAV operation and maintenance’, ‘Nodal Center for overall administrative Drone Data management for NE region’ and “AXOMDroneports" were launched by the minister on November 9 at the institute.

“These initiatives will address various aspects of the development and implementation of drone technology such as technological advancements, training, legal aspects, administrative management, logistics, and adoption for the benefit of the entire region and the country," IIT Guwahati says.

‘AxomDroneports’ would be used to support cargo drones delivering urgent medical and emergency supplies to remote areas of the North-East, says the institute.

The ‘IIT Guwahati Centre for Excellence for Drones/UAV and Artificial Intelligence’ will address the technical and social concerns related to drone technology. Along with the Technology Incubation Hub where research on underwater drones is being carried out, this centre will utilize the diverse expertise available across the institute to provide thrust in the development of drones/UAVs, software platforms, data collation, and analysis as well as creating broad application base.

It will also assist innovators and start-ups in their research and development activities. Two drone-based start-ups are setting up their labs at IIT Guwahati Research Park, claims the institute.

The ‘Skill Development Centre for North East’ will work in collaboration with the state government, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Defense Government, and relevant industrial partners for capacity building and advanced training. It will provide professional UAV training to government and private organizations, including users such as farmers, security personnel, disaster relief and management, high power fault detection, and remote.

The ‘Nodal Centre for North East’ will be responsible for the overall administrative management for the northeast region, drafting policies frameworks with State Governments to build a sustainable UAV industry in India.

“Drones offer tremendous benefits to almost all sectors of the economy. They can be significant creators of employment and economic growth due to their reach, versatility, and ease of use, especially in India’s remote and inaccessible areas. It’s encouraging to see the IITs of our country take some timely initiatives in this direction," the minister commented.

