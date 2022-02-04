IIT Guwahati Launches BTech in Energy Engineering, Admission via JEE Advanced Score

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is launching a new BTech in energy engineering. It will be offered by the School of Energy Science and Engineering at the IIT from the academic year 2022-2023 onwards. The programme is intended to bridge gaps between academia, humanities, science, engineering, economics, management, and policymaking, said the IIT. The course will incorporate energy management, societal and environmental impact studies, policy making, economics, and other allied programmes in addition to the core engineering subjects.

In the new course, students will learn about energy innovation, design thinking, community engagement, entrepreneurship, energy materials, device fabrication etc. Students who opt for the course will also have a choice to continue the Entrepreneurship programme in the last two semesters in lieu of two elective courses.

The first batch of 20 students will be admitted to IIT Guwahati through the JEE Advanced 2022 counselling process.

Prof. T. G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “This new BTech programme in energy Engineering will provide a fundamental understanding of renewable energy infrastructure, system development for sustainable carbon-neutral growth, energy storage, distribution and much more. There has been a substantial increase in funding from the government and private firms for renewable energy, which substantially will result in the creation of ample job opportunities in the green energy sector and companies. This programme will serve as a visible initiative aimed at meeting the demand for skilled human resources capable of implementing practical technological interventions in the areas of energy generation, storage, and distribution."

Currently, the School of Energy Science and Engineering is successfully running two academic programmes: PhD since 2005 and MS by Research since 2015, with the support of experienced faculty members from various disciplines of Science and Engineering. With the introduction of this new programme, combined with the innovative, analytical, and out-of-the-box thinking abilities of the young minds, the school foresees achieving its vision collaboratively.

