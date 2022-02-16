IIT Guwahati Launches Master’s in Liberal Arts

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is launching a master’s programme in liberal arts. It will be offered by the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Guwahati from the academic year 2022-2023. The first batch of 30 students will be admitted from the upcoming July 2022 semester based on specific admission criteria to be announced soon.

The programme aims to offer cross-disciplinary and multidisciplinary training to students and hone their ability to think critically and creatively about social, political, and aesthetic issues. By engaging in meaningful cross-disciplinary and multidisciplinary conversations, students will learn to make informed judgments and choices, while also remaining aware of their ethical implications, claims the IIT.

“The challenges faced by humanity and the planet today require a holistic approach, lateral thinking abilities, and non-traditional problem-solving skills in the future citizens of the world. The programme will help students to be creative with the skill sets they acquire and to address real-life problems," the IIT said in an official statement.

Prof. T. G. Sitharam, director IIT Guwahati emphasized that the main motive of this liberal arts program is to promote a multidisciplinary approach in all aspects of higher education so that the youth are exposed to critical thinking, analytical reasoning, encourage creativity, multi-lingual and traditional knowledge while they prepare for complex and wide-ranging jobs.

The courses have been prudently designed keeping in mind the new developments in academia such as thinking across disciplines and including Liberal Arts philosophy in enhancing life skills, the IIT claims. As part of the course, students will learn concepts like Geo- Spatial analytics, digital humanities, international relations, and diplomacy, study of vernacular literature and languages, area studies, etc. Self-learning projects in each semester will be the unique highlight of these academic project work. This will inculcate leadership qualities in students and make them front runners and policymakers of the future.

