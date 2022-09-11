IIT Guwahati Opens Applications for 3 new PG Certificate Programmes on Coursera

IIT Guwahati along with the Coursera is all set to launch PG Certificate programmes in Cloud Computing Applications, Deep Learning for Computer Vision and XR and UX Design and HCI. Those interested can enroll for the Certificate programme. Candidates should note that the last date for applying is September 21, 2022.

As per the institute, the Postgraduate Certificate in Cloud Computing Applications will help students to become an expert in designing, planning, and scaling Cloud implementations. The programme will helps them to master the core skill sets required to design and deploy dynamically scalable applications on three popular Cloud platform providers: AWS, Microsoft Azure and GCP.

Who is this programme meant for?

IT professionals, project leads/ managers in tech companies, data professionals, coding professionals and cloud developers would find this programme to be valuable for growing their careers.

Those willing to apply should have a bachelor’s degree in any related field along with a basic understanding of coding (C/C++), algorithms and high-school level mathematics.

Meanwhile, the Postgraduate Certificate in Deep Learning for Computer Vision and XR will help learners upskill to work with deep learning methods in the domain of Computer Vision & XR. It empowers them to design and deploy AR/VR systems using the Unity game engine and SDKs on both desktops and mobile platforms.

Who is this programme meant for?

Learners who are interested in computational imaging, computer graphics, machine learning and human vision. Those interested in new imaging devices and computational methods for applications in VR/AR, entertainment and electronic games, robotic assisted technologies, etc. will find this programme to be especially interesting.

Those willing to apply should have bachelor’s degree in any related field along with a basic understanding of coding (C/C++), algorithms and high-school level mathematics.

Additionally, the Postgraduate Certificate in UX Design & HCI equips will provide learners with the knowledge and tools to transform digital user journeys by creating meaningful and intuitive online experiences using cutting-edge UX design and HCI concepts.

Graphic designers, front-end developers, UX researchers, marketing professionals and anyone who is interested in crafting awesome digital experiences. Those interested to apply should have elementary understanding of software like Figma, Adobe XD, Balsamic, Miro is recommended, but not required.

