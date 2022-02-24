IIT Guwahati Reopens for Vaccinated Students

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is reopening its campus in a phase-wise manner. It has planned out a schedule as to when to ask the students from all the departments to return. While for the senior years, the time has been given till March 10, for junior years, it is March 20. The institute, in an official press release, gave it a four-phased plan.

The students have been directed to get fully vaccinated and produce certificate. “It is recommended that the returning students be fully vaccinated and should produce their vaccination certificates upon arrival. If a student develops any symptom during the stay, he/she should inform the medical section, get tested, and undergo isolation as per the protocol," the institute said.

In phase I, the campus reopened for all PhD and dual degree students, including those undergoing course work. It also opened for BTech and BDes final year students. The students joined between February 19 and March 10. In phase II, the campus in-person classes for MA, MSc, MTech, MDes, and MS(R) final year and earlier batches between February and March 10.

In the next phase, students of MA, MSc, MTech, MDes, MS (R) of the first year have been asked to return between February 28 to March 10 and in the last phase, second and third-year students of BTech and BDes will be asked to return between March 14 and 20 after which the first-year students will be asked to return.

Only the students eligible for registration for the current semester are permitted to return, the institute said adding that the students are currently arriving on the campus as per the given schedule.

The students will have to fill in their arrival details in the return portal of IIT Guwahati and plan their travel to reach the campus as per the schedule provided.

The Academic Affairs section of the institute will issue a separate notice in this regard. The students are enthusiastic about returning to the campus and starting in-person learning.

“IITG has on-campus testing, isolation, and vaccination facilities. The medical section of the institute follows the standard protocols for Covid-19 care and treatment. IITG has developed methods to uphold academic excellence during digital learning. However, on-campus learning and interaction with peers seem essential for the students’ overall development and mental health," it added.

